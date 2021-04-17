Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 26,164 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,348,000 after acquiring an additional 135,681 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 19,271 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.68. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $683,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,485 shares of company stock worth $238,624 and sold 79,376 shares worth $1,123,809. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.