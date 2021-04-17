Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of PROS worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 75,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in PROS by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter worth $927,000.

In other PROS news, EVP Roberto D. Reiner sold 6,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $271,854.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,454.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 3,812 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $169,138.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,086,842.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,874 shares of company stock worth $837,439 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

