Private Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 378.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLOB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.89.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $226.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.63 and a beta of 1.24. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $95.15 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.84 and a 200 day moving average of $204.03.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. Analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

