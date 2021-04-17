Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $250.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $250.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.43 and a 200 day moving average of $215.68.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.33.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

