Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Provident Financial stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

