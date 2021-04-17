PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Position Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PTC by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PTC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC stock opened at $147.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 130.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.74. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.98 and a twelve month high of $149.26.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $275,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,894.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $33,092.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,455.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,177 shares of company stock worth $3,846,923. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.