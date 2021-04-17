PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.60.

PHM stock opened at $53.45 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $54.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in PulteGroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,215,000 after acquiring an additional 36,882 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

