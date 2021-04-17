Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Apollo Global Management, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,915,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,758,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $140,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.56%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.