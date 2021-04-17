QUINADS (QUIN) Hits Market Cap of $331,034.82

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded down 31.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 16th. In the last seven days, QUINADS has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One QUINADS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINADS has a total market cap of $331,034.82 and approximately $684.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00066354 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000069 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000042 BTC.

QUINADS Profile

QUINADS is a coin. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 coins. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @QuinAdsToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com

Buying and Selling QUINADS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

