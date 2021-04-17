Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QUOT. TheStreet raised shares of Quotient Technology from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $142.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,517,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,086,177.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $415,435.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,535,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,392,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,502 shares of company stock worth $697,435. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 40.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

