Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,197 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Medical Properties Trust accounts for 0.3% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,685,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,991 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,693,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,635,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,473,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,275,000 after buying an additional 461,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $118,366,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,038,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,783,000 after buying an additional 93,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.14. 2,688,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,034,744. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

