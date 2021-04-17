Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMF traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $132.04. 11,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,933. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.39. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $87.05 and a one year high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

