Raymond James Begins Coverage on Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.27.

Get Carvana alerts:

NYSE:CVNA opened at $275.09 on Tuesday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.77 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.62.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.12, for a total transaction of $4,121,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $306,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total transaction of $3,078,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,318,235.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 788,451 shares of company stock valued at $218,072,901. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.