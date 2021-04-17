Raymond James Boosts The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $300.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMG. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.71.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $6.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.42. 326,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,253. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $110.78 and a one year high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $3,409,259.04. Insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

