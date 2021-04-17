Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 2,336 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 22.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,671,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $46.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $40.09.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

In other news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

