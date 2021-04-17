Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 1,714 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

NYSE CUBE opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.00. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

