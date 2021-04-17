Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 954 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,344,000 after purchasing an additional 322,495 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,424,000 after acquiring an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,838,000 after purchasing an additional 228,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $61.31 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

