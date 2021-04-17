Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.33, for a total value of $1,077,486.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,446,454.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.67.

ZBRA opened at $513.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $192.42 and a 12 month high of $516.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $483.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.