Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $479,000 Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 518,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $2,779,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

SBRA stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. Equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

