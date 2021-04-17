Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $887,000 in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $56.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of TWTR opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of -51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,003,144. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

