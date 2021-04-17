Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reissued their neutral rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$82.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$57.88 and a 1-year high of C$86.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$81.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$77.62.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.0373396 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.84%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

