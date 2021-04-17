Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Rexnord by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 360,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rexnord by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 25,746 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Rexnord by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after buying an additional 73,698 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rexnord in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rexnord by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

RXN stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $51.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.44.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.01 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

