Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in March

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 160,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 321.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHUHF remained flat at $$33.98 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

