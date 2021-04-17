RMPL (RMPL) Price Tops $1.07 on Exchanges

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 16th. One RMPL coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00001708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RMPL has a total market capitalization of $717,937.16 and approximately $14.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RMPL has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00068785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00022604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.75 or 0.00738777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00087493 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00039316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00032967 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL (RMPL) is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 807,925 coins and its circulating supply is 673,872 coins. RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi . RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

RMPL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

