ROAD (ROAD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $158,147.00

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 17th. One ROAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a market cap of $460,339.23 and approximately $158,147.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ROAD has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00072685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.61 or 0.00296586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.34 or 0.00767416 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00024377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,590.27 or 0.99495107 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $519.77 or 0.00853512 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

