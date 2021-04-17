Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 25,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $376.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.19 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.24 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.65.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Roku by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.