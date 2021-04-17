Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Short Interest Down 38.6% in March

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the March 15th total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ross Stores stock opened at $129.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.66, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $129.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,072 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,265 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

