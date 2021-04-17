Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $145.00 at Loop Capital

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.30. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $129.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 19,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,476,727.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,199,252.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,822 shares of company stock valued at $25,878,385 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Ross Stores by 27.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $3,361,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.