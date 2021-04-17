Roth Capital Raises Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target to $34.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective increased by Roth Capital from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Callaway Golf from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $32.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

