Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 375.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at $10,392,182.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.07.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.