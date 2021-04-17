Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Raised to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

SDVKY stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDVKY. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $20,417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

