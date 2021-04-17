Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Short Interest Update

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 7,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.72. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

