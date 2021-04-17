Scala (XLA) Market Cap Reaches $5.93 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $5.93 million and $15,313.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00067472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.29 or 0.00294900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.35 or 0.00719364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,350.01 or 0.99265465 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00022434 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.16 or 0.00860510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,757,374,114 coins and its circulating supply is 9,957,374,114 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

