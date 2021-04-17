Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Shares of 31,347 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,897,000 after acquiring an additional 702,534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,868,000 after acquiring an additional 133,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,235 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 306,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,134,000 after acquiring an additional 102,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $195.92 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.28 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.13 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.87.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,487,194.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,275,414.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,453. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.93.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

