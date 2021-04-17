Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 7,461 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after acquiring an additional 792,778 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 628,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,417,000 after acquiring an additional 289,928 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $25,374,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 326.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after acquiring an additional 244,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,507 shares of company stock valued at $8,617,805. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $119.04 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $81.51 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.74.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

