Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $7.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.80. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share.

GS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.32.

Shares of GS opened at $342.31 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $356.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.87 and a 200 day moving average of $269.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after acquiring an additional 941,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after purchasing an additional 823,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

