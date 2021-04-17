ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $568.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $540.00 to $568.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. OTR Global raised ServiceNow to a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $601.67.

ServiceNow stock opened at $556.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $281.57 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.63.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after buying an additional 787,675 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after buying an additional 190,349 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

