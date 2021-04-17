SF Capital Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 17th. One SF Capital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SF Capital has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. SF Capital has a total market capitalization of $73,019.47 and $153.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00072698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.33 or 0.00297655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.66 or 0.00767665 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00024521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,896.67 or 0.99961967 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $521.17 or 0.00855496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SF Capital

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io

SF Capital Coin Trading

