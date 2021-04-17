Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.