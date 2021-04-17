Short Interest in Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Drops By 57.1%

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS BCTF remained flat at $$12.25 on Friday. Bancorp 34 has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73.

Get Bancorp 34 alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.