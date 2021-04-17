Short Interest in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Increases By 109.5%

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the March 15th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
CHW opened at $10.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $10.94.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
