Short Interest in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Increases By 109.5%

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the March 15th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CHW opened at $10.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $10.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,001,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 140,101 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 68,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

