Short Interest in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Decreases By 41.5%

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,300 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the March 15th total of 530,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,793. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $121.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.69. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.25.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

