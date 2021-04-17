Short Interest in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) Decreases By 63.0%

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Css Llc/Il purchased 18,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $126,311.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 269,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,003.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 125,280 shares of company stock valued at $891,010.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

NYSE:DSE opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

