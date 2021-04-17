Short Interest in FluoroPharma Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPMI) Increases By 96.8%

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPMI) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 96.8% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS FPMI remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. FluoroPharma Medical has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

FluoroPharma Medical Company Profile

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of molecular imaging pharmaceuticals with initial applications in the area of cardiology in the United States. Its product candidates include BFPET, an imaging agent that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in stress-testing for patients with presumptive or proven coronary artery disease (CAD); and CardioPET, a molecular imaging agent, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to assess myocardial blood flow and metabolism in patients with CAD.

