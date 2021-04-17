Short Interest in FluoroPharma Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPMI) Increases By 96.8%

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPMI) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 96.8% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS FPMI remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. FluoroPharma Medical has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
FluoroPharma Medical Company Profile
