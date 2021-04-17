Short Interest in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Declines By 54.3%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 602,700 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the March 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 303,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,108,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,179.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,633,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,611. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 163,730 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 648,491 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,372 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,604,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,693,654. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.25.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 233.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gran Tierra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.96.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

