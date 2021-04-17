Short Interest in Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) Declines By 59.2%

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the March 15th total of 91,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 667,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Greenrose Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,873. Greenrose Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01.

Get Greenrose Acquisition alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenrose Acquisition stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) by 108.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,535,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 7.01% of Greenrose Acquisition worth $15,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Amityville, New York.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Greenrose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenrose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.