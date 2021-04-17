Short Interest in Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) Declines By 53.4%

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the March 15th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of HZAC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,775. Horizon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZAC. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,509,000.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

