Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Decreases By 52.3%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the March 15th total of 198,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 82,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 209,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,442. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $20.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

