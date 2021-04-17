Short Interest in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Decreases By 67.5%

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the March 15th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAT. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 959.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 131,012 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52.

