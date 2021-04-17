Short Interest in Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) Expands By 44.0%

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the March 15th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of Liquefied Natural Gas stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,065. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Liquefied Natural Gas has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.42.
Liquefied Natural Gas Company Profile
